Sohar International clinch football title

MUSCAT, April 13 – Sohar International were crowned champions at the first edition of government and private sectors football tournament which was organised by Ministry of sports Affairs after registering a 3-2 win over the ministry of sports affairs team in the final at Al Amal club on Wednesday. The Ministry of Manpower team was positioned third as they won against Oman Arab Bank team 3-1 in the third place match. The final match ceremony was held under the auspices of Suleiman Ali al Hinai from Oman Arab Bank in the presence of Khalifa Saif al Essai, the Director General of Sports Activities at the Ministry of Sports Affairs, main committee organisers and officials.

After the final match, the chief guest distributed the awards to the top teams and players who won the individual prizes. Sohar International team captain received the trophy and cash prize with gold medals while the runners up Ministry of Sports Affairs team players received cash prize and silver medals. Ministry of Manpower team received the bronze medals. At the individual awards level, Sami al Esmali from Sohar International grabbed the best goalkeeper award while Nasser al Sharqi from the Ministry of Manpower team received the top scorer prize with seven goals. Jaber al Shabibi from Ministry of Sports Affairs team claimed the best player award. The chief guest honoured members of organising committee, referees and sponsored companies.