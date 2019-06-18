Sohar Calciner project wins leading industry award in London

Business Reporter

MUSCAT, JUNE 18

EMEA Finance, one of the world’s most prestigious international finance publications, has awarded the Sohar Calciner project the coveted award of Best Natural Resource deal of the year at the EMEA Project Finance Awards 2018 Dinner ceremony in London.

EMEA Finance, looked at the best projects of 2018, and on based on its review the accolade, which is in its 11th year, is given for projects in the overall EMEA region and also for separate regional categories.

The ‘Sohar Calciner’ project is a land mark project for the Sultanate and will produce calcined coke to the local Aluminium industry and, upon completion of its first phase, will enable the production of 1.1 million tonnes of aluminium annually and 2.2 million tonnes by completion of the second phase. Combining MMEC Mannesmann’s expertise and best practice in design and construction of Petroleum Coke Calciner plants, and ACWA Power’s know-how in efficiently utilising waste heat to generate power and water, the environment friendly project is expected to see remarkable results and contribute towards the country’s economic growth. The plant will also secure calcined coke supply globally and to the local GCC market.

MMEC Mannesmann, a leading German engineering contractor in the field of calcining petroleum coke calcining has partnered with ACWA Power, the leading developer, owner, and operator of power generation and water desalination plants, to develop the ‘Sohar Calciner’ project in Oman. The state-of-the-art plant will be the first of its kind in Oman and will aim to supply Oman’s aluminium industry with calcined coke.

MMEC Mannesmann and ACWA Power have put together a strong consortium of international, regional and local partners including a world leading owner and operator of Calcining plants.

‘Sohar Calciner’ will create job opportunities in Oman, offering 130 jobs including at least 100 Omanis, and would employ up to 3,000 people during periods of peak construction. The project will bring the most advanced and best available calcining technologies to Oman and shall contribute to the development of Omani engineering talent.

