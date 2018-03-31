Sohar Aluminium to host first local vendor symposium

Business Reporter –

Sohar Aluminium will be hosting its first ‘Vendor Symposium’ for existing and potential suppliers and service providers in Oman. To be held on April 2 at Crowne Plaza Suhar and April 9 at Crowne Plaza located at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre in Muscat, the symposium will raise awareness on the company’s tendering procedures, Environment, Health and Safety policies as well as shed light on future materials and services tenders.

The workshops and networking sessions will also provide an opportunity to exchange ideas and best practices on how to optimise Sohar Aluminium’s partnership with its vendors.

Commenting on the importance of the Vendor Symposium, Jerry Van Alphen, Sohar Aluminium’s Chief Financial Officer said: “At Sohar Aluminium, we are committed to growing our In-Country Value (ICV) contribution and it is a responsibility we take seriously. Over the last three years, our target has been to increase our overall purchase of materials and services from the local market to over 50 per cent.”

He added, “Our priority has always been to local service providers, who we work closely with, not just to boost their business, but most importantly enhance their service offering, job creation and training, and Environment, Health and Safety procedures.

2018 is promising and we have several projects and tenders in the pipeline that we are looking to award to companies in Oman including SMEs.”

Sohar Aluminium’s proven track-record attests to the benefits it provides to local suppliers, including sharing with them best safety practices. The company also prides itself on the efficiency and transparency of its systems which give equal opportunity to all. By adopting stringent evaluation methods, the company ensures fair assessments and treatment at every stage, whether during the tender process or throughout contract completion.

Potential suppliers and service providers are invited to register through the Sohar Aluminium website https://www.sohar-aluminium.com/ to attend the Symposium.

