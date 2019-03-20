Sohar Aluminium supports educational projects in North Al Batinah schools

Sohar Aluminium and the General Directorate of Education for North Al Batinah Governorate recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support educational projects for the schools of North Al Batinah Governorate at a total cost of RO 400,000. The agreement was signed in the presence of Saud bin Salem al Balushi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Education for Educational Planning and Human Resources Development. It was signed on behalf of the company by Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Nasser al Kharusi, General Manager of Human Resources and Corporate Affairs, and on behalf of the General Directorate of Education for North Al Batinah Governorate by Dr Ali bin Nasser al Harrasi, the Director General.

Ahmed al Kharusi stated that the project will be implemented in phases over five years and will include supporting all schools in North Batinah province with technical equipment and tools used in the educational process at the rate of 40 schools each year. The benefited schools will be selected on a yearly basis through a coordinated process between the company and the Directorate General based on pre-set and agreed upon criteria that includes the numbers of students in each school, the school building, among others. The supervision of the installation and equipping process will also be aligned between the parties.

Al Kharusi said: “This support is a continuation of the initiatives and continued support of the company to the education sector in the governorate, and this agreement is more holistic as it includes all the schools in the governorate. We hope that this initiative will play a positive role in motivating and encouraging students to excel and succeed in all fields and using modern and innovative techniques.”

Dr Ali bin Nasser al Harrasi, Director General of Education in Northern Batinah stated the importance of this agreement to the educational sector in the governorate through the implementation of technical education projects. The agreement will help in keeping with the rapid development witnessed by the world.

Related