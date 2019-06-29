Sohar Aluminium signs MoUs with Ibri and Khoula hospitals

MUSCAT: Sohar Aluminium signed recently two major Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with Ibri and Khoula hospitals. The MoUs come as part of the company’s objective to expand its positive impact and implement sustainable projects and initiatives in different governorates in the Sultanate. The MoU that was signed with Ibri Hospital on June 18 entails the funding of medical equipment for the hospital that serves more than 250,000 people in Al Dhahirah Governorate. It was signed by Sayyid Dr Sultan bin Yarub al Busaidi, Health Affairs Adviser in the Ministry of Health and Engineer Said bin Mohammed al Masoudi, CEO of Sohar Aluminium.

The second MoU was signed on June 27, at Khoula Hospital by Dr Abdullah bin Humood al Harthi, Director General of the Hospital and Engineer Said bin Mohammed al Masoudi, CEO of Sohar Aluminium. The agreement involves the funding of the maintenance and supply of equipment for the Services Building of the hospital. Commenting on these signings, Eng Said al Masoudi, Sohar Aluminium’s CEO said: “Ever since its establishment, Sohar Aluminium has endeavoured to play an important role in the field of social responsibility and community service and support the implementation of sustainable projects and community initiatives that serve the people of Oman.”

Sohar Aluminium is a company rooted in community involvement; a good corporate entity and a great place to work. We are proud to continue to grow, we strive to stick to our responsibility to the community. Right from the early years of its inception, Sohar Aluminium has concentrated its efforts towards fostering all-round development within the country. Our focus is – and always will be — on serving Oman with national pride, which is a defining feature of all our endeavours.

