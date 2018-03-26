Sohar Aluminium hosts industry experts at GAC event

Sohar Aluminium recently hosted the Gulf Aluminium Council’s (GAC) eighth annual dinner. The event brought together 250 aluminium industry leaders, technology providers, power generation manufacturers and traders from across five continents to celebrate their successful partnerships and reinforce the Gulf’s strong position in the global metals market.

Commenting on the aluminium industry, Mulham al Jarf, Chairperson of Sohar Aluminium said: “Aluminium producers in the Gulf, represented by the GAC, had set bold plans that we are proud to see come to fruition. At Sohar Aluminium we have always taken into consideration our global, national and local impact. Globally, it is the digitisation of processes and capitalising on emerging applications that will enhance our competitiveness.”

