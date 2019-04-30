Sohar Aluminium celebrates 10th Anniversary milestone

Business Reporter –

Muscat, APRIL 30 –

Sohar Aluminium commenced last week its 10th Anniversary celebrations by holding special events that involved the families of its employees and contractors as well as the community in North Al Batinah.

During these events, the company, which was officially inaugurated on April 29, 2009 under the auspices of His Highness Sayyid Haitham bin Tareq al Said, Minister of Heritage and Culture had the opportunity to express its thanks and gratitude to the families of its people by extending a special invitation to them to visit the smelter and tour its facilities. The company also held a special event that was open to the community on April 26, at Sohar Entertainment Centre.

Throughout the four days families’ visits, the workers’ families had the opportunity to get a closer look at the company’s operations and processes. They also got to know more about the various departments’ and sections’ functions and achievements, meet their staff at a roadshow that was specially set for this occasion. The families also took part in painting three boards symbolising their commitment to the environment, health and safety.

Also, a special photo wall was installed for employees, their family members and company leaders to take photos that were printed and given to family members as memorable souvenirs of their visit. This was an opportunity for SA’s Executive Committees and Management Team to express their gratitude to the visiting families and celebrate their support. Bus tours were also organised for the visitors around the site.

Commenting on the events, Said al Masoudi, Sohar Aluminium’s Chief Executive Officer said: “It is especially fitting that we mark Sohar Aluminium’s 10th anniversary with our employees and contractors who worked diligently to consistently deliver success and also the family members who supported them during this successful journey. We have always been deeply connected with our community and continue to seek opportunity to engage them and share our best practices with them as well. To them all, we express our deepest gratitude for their continuous support that undoubtedly made a difference and helped us to achieve many milestones over the past ten years. We will continue to contribute to Oman’s sustainable development and maximise positive impact in the community.”

The Community Event, that was attended by more than 1000 people with their children, featured quizzes and fun-filled activities for all. The attending children and their family members took part in several fun games and got the opportunity to win many prizes. The event also included awareness sessions in the form of quizzes that were presented by representatives from Sohar Aluminium marking the company’s commitment to safety, health, and the environment. Some of the attending children took to the stage and showed their talents in singing and poetry recitation. Also, as part of its commitment to support SMEs, the company invited some business owners from the surrounding communities to participate at the event.

Related