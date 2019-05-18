Sohar Aluminium celebrates 10 years of successful operations

Muscat, MAY 18 – In celebration of its 10th Anniversary, Sohar Aluminium held a special Iftar last week under the auspices of Shaikh Muhana bin Saif al Lamki, Governor of North Al Batinah. During the event, which was attended by officials from various public and private entities, the company also unveiled its 10th annual Sustainability Report which comes as part of its dedication to integrity and operating responsibly. The event was also attended by dignitaries from the local communities, some of the company’s major corporate social responsibility beneficiaries, and business associates.

Sohar Aluminium smelter and facilities were inaugurated on April 29, 2009 under the auspices of His Highness Sayyid Shihab bin Tareq al Said. A decade later, the company has become a leader in its smelting operations through progressive improvements in its operations and people development. Said Mohamed al Masoudi, Chief Executive Officer of Sohar Aluminium stated in his speech during the event: “the Company has now become one of the leading aluminium producers in the region in terms of operational efficiency and product quality. We have always sought to raise, upgrade and improve our Operations by relying on our employees, our most important assets. All these achievements would not have been possible without the efforts, dedication and relentless efforts of our staff.”

The CEO continued: “We are also very grateful to all those who contributed to the establishment of the company and those who worked to achieve the dream from planning and construction stage to the operational stage. We also thank all suppliers, consultants, lenders, and partners for their support throughout these past 10 years.” During the event Sohar Aluminium shared with guests a commemorative video that showcases its achievements throughout the past decade. An exhibition was also inaugurated by the Chief Guest showcasing ten of the company’s most valued SMEs, local vendors and CSR beneficiaries who were supported by the company.

Related