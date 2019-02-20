Sohar Aluminium acknowledges employee excellence

SOHAR: Sohar Aluminium (SA) held on Sunday, February 17, its annual Mumtaz Club Gala Dinner to celebrate and award the outstanding efforts, hard work and solid performances of its 800 employees, recognizing their contributions to the company’s success in 2018. The event was attended by Sohar Aluminium’s CEO, Eng Said al Masoudi, the Management Team and more than 800 Employees. It also included a special section where the company acknowledge 245 employees who completed 10 years of service with the company.

The Mumtaz Club is an employee incentive scheme that aims to reward individual excellence in realizing Sohar Aluminium’s vision, mission and objectives. Participants receive individual points for coming up with innovative ideas to improve productivity and financial performance. Other avenues include suggesting and implementing ideas for value creation and participation in the Volunteering Program, as well as the health and safety awareness campaigns and events.

The event kicked-off with the recognition of the long serving employees who were awarded certificates by the Executive Committee Members. Eng Said al Masoudi thanked the employees for their dedication, passion and hard work. Al Masoudi said: “Thanks to you, we’re leaders. At this career milestone, we honour you for the significant part you play in elevating our performance standards and unwavering commitment to business excellence.”

