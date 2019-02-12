Sohar, Al Salam set for Arab volleyball championship

MUSCAT, Feb 12 – Batinah clubs, Sohar and Al Salam, will take part at the 37th edition of Arab Volleyball Championship which is scheduled to be held in Tunisia during February 12 to 24. Sohar will commence their campaign with a match against Al Taraji (Tunisia) on Friday. The second Omani team Al Salam will have their first match against Miknas (Morocco) on the same day. The current edition of Arab championship will comprise of teams including Ahli (Bahrain), Itihad (Saudi), Gas South (Iraq), Algerian club, Palestinian club, Libyan club, Lebanese club and Sohar and Al Salam from the Sultanate.

Al Salam played two friendly matches prior commencement of the of the Arabian championship. Al Salam beat Saudi club Itihad 3-1 in the first match. In the second match, Al Salam posted a 3-1 win over Algerian club. The score line finished with: 25-27, 25-22, 25-17, 33-31. Another friendly will be played against Al Taraji club (Tunisia). On the other hand, Sohar team arrived to Tunisia on Sunday and team manager is ensuring a preparatory match for the team before getting into the competitions of the tournaments. Sohar had geared up for the Arab championship through comprehensive domestic camp with series of friendlies against local clubs and Hatta club from the UAE.