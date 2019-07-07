Social week kicks off with many programmes

MUSCAT, JULY 7 – The sixth edition of the social week of summer season 2019 that kicked off in Muscat on Sunday will continue until July 11.

The opening ceremony of the week, organised by the Ministry of Social Development, was held at Omani Women’s Association, Muscat.

While stressing on the importance of the week, Humood bin Mohammed al Mandhari, Head of Juveniles Affairs Department, said that the social week includes 18 programmes distributed in different wilayats of the Muscat Governorate.

“These programmes include workshops on marriage counselling, awareness lectures, an exhibition for people with disabilities, an awareness campaign on begging, discussion sessions on the elderly and their care, in addition to a visit programme for cancer patients and another to social welfare house in Rustaq with the participation of Ihsan Association”, she said.

The week aims at introducing to society the problems and negative influences on the youth, and determining how to cope with them.

It also updates the participants on wise ways to time investment, spreading the sense of belonging and responsibility towards the family and society and creating healthy social environment free of social problems.

In addition, the week will explore ways to enable families with low income to become capable of managing small and medium enterprises to raise their efficiency in productive projects.

Also, the week has programmes aimed at raising awareness of small and medium-sized enterprises about the importance of these projects in the development of per capita income and educate young people about the importance of their management of SMEs in social and economic empowerment.

