Social media outage hits users

Muscat, April 14 – Mobile users worldwide, including Oman, were cut off from the social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp for nearly two hours. With WhatsApp being the key channel for communication in Oman in recent times, the outage led to some wild speculations. “I was expecting some important documents to be shared by a client on WhatsApp, but it took nearly two hours to reach me. It took nearly 30 minutes as there was some serious technical issue on the part of these social media companies. In their initial reaction people unfairly blamed the local telecom operators,” said Mohammed al Balushi, a senior a corporate sector executive.

People kept refreshing Facebook and Instagram pages to get the latest newsfeed for more than two to three hours. “Initially I felt the networks in Oman were down to heavy rain. These days it is difficult to even officially communicate without WhatsApp,” said a senior government official. Facebook Inc said it restored services after some users could not access its social networking site, photo-sharing network Instagram and messaging app WhatsApp. However, it did not specify the cause or scope of the outages.