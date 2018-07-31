Social media influencers forum held

MUSCAT: The National Business Centre (NBC), which pertains to the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (PEIE), organised on Tuesday the 2nd Social Media Influencers Forum at NBC in the Knowledge Oasis Muscat (KOM). The forum stems from the fact that social media influencers play an important role in disseminating topics of importance to the society. A number of Omani social media influencers attended the event and were acquainted with the vision of the National Business Centre in offering promising Omani entrepreneurs a platform to develop their business ideas and advance them into growing ventures.

Briefing the audience, Mulkie al Hashmi, Director of Marketing and Media, at NBC explained that the event aims at highlighting the role played by Omani social media influencers in bringing to light various topics of concern and advantage to the Omani society. ‘This forum shall contribute to underscore the objectives of the National Business Centre to the society, in addition to promote and support the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) which are incubated in NBC and Riyada incubator in particular and the SMEs in Oman in general,’ Al Hashmi pointed out.

The event also included a discussion session on the impact of social media platforms in the development of SMEs. The session featured Muna bint Mahfoudh al Mantheri, Media Adviser at the Public Authority for Radio and Television, and Al Mukhtar al Saifi, founder and owner of Mstudio project. The event also highlighted the success story of the Omani entrepreneur Khalid al Abri, founder of Ostool Al Bon. — ONA