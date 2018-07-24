Social Development Ministry hosts reception to Palestinian children

Muscat: The Ministry of Social Development hosted a reception at Sundus Rotana Hotel today for a delegation of Palestinian children, who are visiting the Sultanate, in the presence of

Dr Yahya bin Badr al Maawali, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Social Development. Present at the reception were Ahmed Abbas Ramadan, Palestinian Ambassador to the Sultanate, members of the Palestinian Embassy in the Sultanate, officials at the Ministry of Social Development, Omani Bahjah Orphan Society, Dar Al Atta Society and Al Rahma Association for Motherhood and Childhood.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Social Development delivered a speech during which he stressed the importance of these meetings between the brotherly Palestinian children representing

orphans and sons of the martyrs, as well as sharing experiences with the citizens of the Sultanate who represent different segments of the society through their visits to the cultural and development landmarks in the Sultanate.

The Ambassador of the State of Palestine to the Sultanate said that the visit of the sons of the martyrs of Palestine to the Sultanate since their first visit in several years contributes to reducing the grief and sorrow of some children and gives them the opportunity to learn about the Omani culture and history.

The Palestinian Ambassador thanked the Sultanate’s Government for its repeated visit of the Palestinians children to the Sultanate, which made many children in Palestine compete for this visit.

He hoped such visit would continue in the upcoming years, and that there should be a similar visit for the Sultanate’s children to visit Jerusalem and the State of Palestine.

The sons of Palestine expressed their happiness in visiting the Sultanate by presenting activities that symbolize the traditional Palestinian arts and their words expressing their happiness of this visit.

The Palestinian delegation made several cultural and recreational trips, including the Al Mouj Project and the Planetarium. –ONA