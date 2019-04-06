Science Tech 

Snapchat testing Status, Mention, Snap Map features

Photo-messaging app Snapchat is testing new features including a traditional social networking feature offering ‘Status’ option — its own version of Instagram-like “@Mention” stickers along with a new user interface (UI) for Snap Map. To keep track of all the places users check-in at and with whom, the platform is also trying its hands on a feature called “virtual passport” as a private history which users could view or delete singularly, Social Media Today reported on Wednesday. The test features were first discovered by reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong.

