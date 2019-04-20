Smith replaces Rahane as Rajasthan captain in IPL

Jaipur: Struggling Indian Premier League side Rajasthan Royals on Saturday named Steve Smith as their new captain despite the Australian being barred from leading the national team over a ball-tampering scandal.

Smith, who along with compatriot David Warner missed the 2018 IPL because of the scandal, will replace India’s Ajinkya Rahane.

“Ajinkya has done a terrific job over the last year and a half,” Smith said after winning the toss in his first game as leader against Mumbai Indians in Jaipur.

“The owners thought there should be a change in the leadership, and he’ll be part of the leadership group as well,” Smith added.

The former Australia captain has made his way back into the national team for the upcoming World Cup but cannot take on formal leadership responsibilities for another year.

Smith and Warner’s one-year cheating ban ended March 28 and the two have launched into the IPL campaign as they seek to restore their reputations.

Smith has scored 186 runs in seven IPL games, including a 73 not out. The 2008 champions are seventh in the eight-team table with just two wins.

The team management are gambling on Smith boosting confidence to get the side to the play-offs.

“Steve is one of the most innovative and successful captains in the world, in all formats of the game,” said Rajasthan’s head of cricket Zubin Bharucha.

“We are confident he can lead the Royals to success.”

The duo’s suspension did not include club games, but IPL’s governing council decided not to allow Smith and Warner to compete in last year’s tournament to avoid controversy.

The pair were banned for cheating in a South Africa-Australia Test in March last year along with teammate Cameron Bancroft, who was banned for nine-months. — AFP

