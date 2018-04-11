Smelling fresh

Shared Thoughts

Last weekend, very early in the morning, I woke up and went to the beach for some jogging. I had spent quite some time without enjoying the fresh breeze of the ocean and I was badly missing it. After a good jog, I decided to make it a habit to keep fit, trim and young. I have now realised that no matter how technology will advance, no researcher will come up with an anti-aging drug.

I am not taking any chances. I am now taking control of my own future. I am now going to work all my way to keep my body in shape, my nutrition monitored and my stress level under control.

This, I hope, will lead me to have a healthy living for long time. I want to increase the span of period of life to one with happy, healthy life.

I have sensed ‘aging’ penetrating my body and it concerns me much. It is high time I start ironing out those inside veins before they start showing from the outside.

Wrinkles have not shown up as yet but the last time I went to play soccer, I found myself creaky and sore after the game.

The other day when I tried my favourite trouser, it suddenly became too tight. One day I think I am young; the next day I am not sure.

The problems that lead to aging are cumulative, and the sooner you start correcting them, the better off you are in the long run.

Aging is inevitable and there is no way to stop the clock. But one can stop the gradual decline in good healthy living.

Choose activities like walking. Walking is one of the easiest ways to get the exercise you need to stay healthy. Mainly eat healthy foods with a well balanced diet. You can also enjoy all those that you like—but the key is to do it in smaller quantities. When it comes to eating, we have strong habits. Some are good – “I always eat breakfast” and some are not so good – “I always clean my plate”. Although many of our eating habits were established during childhood, it doesn’t mean it’s too late to change them.

Lack of rest is another concern. Men and women are deprived of much sleep; they stumble to their offices, dragging themselves through the day fired up with cans of energy drink and caffeine mixed with sugar. In the long run this makes one feel old. It creates fatigue and makes one physically slow and mentally dull. Let not your age deter you from living a healthy life. Don’t lose hope……..like they say “age is nothing but a number” meaning that if you don’t mind it doesn’t matter. Youthfulness is like smoke. Once it is out it can’t return. But aging is all up to your mind. It is a way of thinking. Think young and work towards it and don’t sit around waiting for someone to discover the spray of being a youth again. According to a Tibetan Proverb, The secret to living well and longer is to “Eat half, walk double, laugh triple and love without measure”

Healthy living is more than simple daily habits; it’s a lifestyle. Whether you’re trying to eat a well-balanced diet, be financial independent, have a work-life balance or live a happier life, healthy living is within your reach, starting today.

nizar.nmh.musalmy@gmail.com

Like this: Like Loading...