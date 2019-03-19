SME receives Sharakah funding support

The Fund for Development of Youth Projects (Sharakah), the Sultanate’s first SME development agency, has signed an agreement with Nawras Sohar Golden Trading, an Omani start-up specialising in offering cleaning services on demand, to support the growth of its operations.

Commencing services in 2014 with an initial focus on the real estate, Nawras Sohar expanded into cleaning services, which has since become the mainstay of its operations. Ali al Maqbali, Founder, commented: “We appreciate the opportunity given to us by Sharakah to assist in expanding the operations of our company. We are currently focused on cleaning services, having obtained several contracts with highly regarded companies. The positive feedback received from our clients has encouraged us to work harder and expand our services. Sharakah seemed to be the right fit that goes well with our upcoming expansion.”

Imtithal al Riyami, Project Specialist at Sharakah, commented: “We have thoroughly analysed the performance of Nawras Sohar Golden along with their expansion plan. The dedication we have seen from the promoter along with the growth potential of the company bode well for the future outlook of Nawras Sohar. We believe we can work hand in hand with the promoter to scale up the performance of the company.”

Sharakah focuses on providing financial and consulting services to projects that positively contribute to the national economy. It works to stabilise and enhance the performance of both existing and new companies.

