Smart management in water, power sectors focus of meet

Muscat, April 8 –

Smart management in water/ power sectors and investment opportunities for government and private establishments in these sectors are focus of the Oman Energy and Water Conference & Exhibition that will begin on April 30.

‘Smart Management of Energy and Water Systems’ is the theme of the meet, which is being held under the auspices of Sayyid Taymor bin Asaad bin Tareq al Said, Assistant Secretary-General for Communications at Scientific Research Council.

Organised by the Public Authority for Electricity and Water (Diam) and Omanexpo, it reflects the vision set by Diam: providing high-quality drinking water and energy services to all residents of Oman.

Dr Ali bin Hammad al Ghafri, Chairman’s Assistant for International Relations and Conferences, said in a press conference on Sunday that the event, which will run until May 2, focuses on smart management and investment opportunities for government and private establishments in the field of water and power.

It will cover topics such as energy and water strategies, plans for strengthening the infrastructure of electricity, water and sewage sectors in the country, future of energy and strategies for production efficiency, investment opportunities, renewable energy, sustainable water management in Oman, policies and decisions.

It will touch upon planning, operation and maintenance in these fields.

Al Ghafri said the conference and the accompanying exhibition is an opportunity for parties concerned to know more about investment areas in energy and water and an ideal platform to exchange experiences and present studies in related fields.

Eng Ahmed al Subhi, CEO, ACWA Power, said the conference will focus on renewable energy technologies in Oman through the presentation of successful experiences from new technologies, including the PDO experiment in generating solar power.

It will discuss experience of Diam and Rural Areas Electricity Company in wind energy production, the first of its kind in Oman and the GCC.

Ahmed Sayed, exhibition director, Omanexpo, said more than 150 local and international companies from 18 countries are taking part. More than 50 local/ international speakers, academics and experts in the fields of energy, water and wastewater are participating.

Like this: Like Loading...