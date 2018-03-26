Skin rash cases no cause for concern

Muscat, March 26 –

Allaying fears over the skin rash cases in North Al Batinah Governorate, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said there is no cause for concern and parents need to take their children to the nearest health clinic if they notice any symptoms.

Symptoms include itchiness, redness of the skin, dry, scaly or crusted skin that might become thick and leathery from long-term scratching, and formation of small, fluid-filled blisters that might ooze when scratched.

The ministry said most rashes are not dangerous. “Many rashes last a while and get better on their own.

It is therefore not unreasonable to treat symptoms like itchy or dry skin for a few days to see whether the condition gets milder and goes away.”

In most cases, anti-itch creams containing 1 per cent hydrocortisone cream can be effective.

In severe cases, oral antihistamines are required, it said.

It also called on citizens and residents to follow healthy habits when sneezing and coughing, besides keeping the hands clean.

Meanwhile, the ministry said specialists have been following up on reports of skin rash cases among some students of Al Batinah North. “Cases have been examined and laboratory tests conducted.”

It said four students were admitted to the hospital and discharged within two days.

Some got cured without treatment.

