Skills mismatch, workforce mindset focus of HR meet

MUSCAT, Aug 7 – There is a serious mismatch between the skillsets of Omani workforce and requirements of the job market and there needs to be a change in the mindset of job-seekers. These two issues will be addressed by human resources experts at the 4th annual conference to be held from October 9 to 11 at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre. Titled ‘Tomorrow is Now. Are we there yet?’, OSHRM HR 4th Annual Conference will bring together HR experts from across the world to provide insights into the human resource management sector that is expected to accelerate the Sultanate’s National Vision 2040.

“We have identified targets and topics of national interest to shed more light on solutions to tackle issues such as skillsets development, helping the local workforce fit into professional roles assigned to excel in their career,” said Dr Ghalib Saif al Hosni, President of OSHRM and Chief People Officer at Omantel. The conference will provide participants with practical tools to adopt good human resource management practices. It will cover a range of issues and review the current state of human resource management. “The conference will focus on Oman’s human capital challenges and how HR practices are evolving with the technological changes and world economy,” said Ali al Abri, treasurer of OSHRM and Country Head — HR of HSBC Oman.

“A diverse group of thought leaders and practitioners will share their insights on a common platform at the summit. We urge all companies to be part of the world’s only HR summit run by an Omani HR society, combining the best in international experience with an Arab-world focus,” said Al Abri.

“Technology is a blessing in disguise. There is no room for fear that advancement of technology will kill job opportunities. Instead, it will be one of the largest employment providers in the long run,” Mundhir al Barwani, Vice President of OSHRM, said.

He said there will be insights into technology’s opportunities and threats, human capital and change management, capacity development, academia role, public policies and regulations role, among others. Manal al Harthy and other board members were present at the media briefing. More details are available on www.oshrmconference.com The site will allow users to register, select preferred workshops and connect with HR professionals.

KABEER YOUSUF