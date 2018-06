MUSCAT: The three-day Omani Skills Competition for the Colleges of Technology Students 2018, organised by the Ministry of Manpower represented by Directorate-General of Technical Education at Oman International Conventions and Exhibitions Centre starts today under the auspices of Talal bin Sulaiman al Rahbi, Deputy Secretary General of the Supreme Council for Planning.

The competition, which aims at highlighting the skills of the Omani students, is the first step towards preparing for the international competition to be held in Russia 2019. The competition also aims at increasing the professional level of students at the different industrial sector and developing the performance of personnel at the different organisations and establishments.

It contributes to raising individuals’ awareness of the importance of technical education and vocational training for the individuals and society so that they can contribute to the development and progress of societies and economies.

The competition includes 10 skills including fashion, graphic design, IT networks designs, website design, network cable connections, business software, electronics, computer-guided lathing, mechanical engineering design and robots. — ONA

