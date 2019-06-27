Sizzling Europe battles wildfires, health risks

PARIS: Wildfires raged across Catalonia and French authorities stepped up restrictions on water use and driving in cities as swathes of western Europe remained in the grip of an intense heatwave.

Temperatures climbed towards 44 degrees Celsius in parts of northern Spain and southern France, driving many people to seek relief in the sea, rivers, lakes, fountains and swimming pools.

Spanish firefighters struggled to douse wildfires across nearly 10,000 acres in the northeastern region of Catalonia. They warned that the affected area could increase as much as five-fold because of the fierce heat and winds.

