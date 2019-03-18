Sixers beat Bucks to clinch post-season spot

LOS ANGELES: Joel Embiid scored 40 points and 15 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers overcame Giannis Antetokounmpo’s career-high 52 points to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 130-125 and clinch a play-off berth on Sunday.

It was Embiid’s 52nd career double-double and the 25th time he has scored at least 30 points and seized 10 rebounds in a NBA game.

Embiid’s best quarter was the fourth when he tallied 18 points as the visiting Sixers earned a spot in the Eastern Conference play-offs by beating the top-ranked team in front of a crowd of 17,300 at the Fiserv Forum. “They are the best team in the NBA right now, as far as record goes,” Embiid said. “No. 1 in our conference. I felt like we had to make a statement. We had to get this win.”

“I thought we all did a pretty good job in the first half. In the second half, he (Antetokounmpo) kind of got going. He is tough to guard.”

Jimmy Butler had 27 points and JJ Redick 19 for the Sixers, who won their fourth in a row.

Antetokounmpo carried the Bucks on his back with one of the best games of his career. He also had 16 rebounds and seven assists, and Khris Middleton added 19 points.

The Bucks played without guard Malcolm Brogdon, who will be sidelined for at least six weeks with a plantar fascia tear in right foot.

Embiid made two free throws in the final seconds of the fourth to help seal the win. “He’s (Embiid) a tough guy,” Antetokounmpo said. “He’s a great defender, strong. It was kind of hard going at him.”

Elsewhere, LeBron James scored 33 points but it was not enough to prevent the Los Angeles Lakers sliding to an 124-123 defeat to the league-worst New York Knicks. — AFP

