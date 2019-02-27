Six properties compete for CW Oman Hospitality Awards

As many as six properties are in the race for the coveted ‘Hospitality Project of the Year’ awards to be announced on March 25 as part of the Construction Week Oman Awards 2019 ceremony.

In the shortlist are Muscat’s Kempinski Hotel and Apartments and Mysk by Shaza. Local civil contractor Douglas OHI has nominated its work on the renovation of the Crowne Plaza Muscat. Also in the running is Oman-based consultancy Hoehler + Al Salmy for its work on the hotel.

Kempinski Hotel & Apartments is another high-profile name appearing on the 2019 hospitality shortlist. It has been nominated by mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) giant Voltas, which delivered MEP services in line with the client’s required international standards and codes.

A joint venture of Murray Roberts and Bahwan Contracting Company is also in the running for its work on the construction of Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre Package 4: Hotel 1. W Hotel Muscat features as the final hospitality project on the 2019 shortlist, nominated by government-owned Oman Tourism Development Company (Omran). Voltas also nominated itself for its work on Muscat hotel Mysk by Shaza.

Now in their eighth year, the Construction Week Oman Awards 2019 will be held at Kempinski Hotel Muscat.

