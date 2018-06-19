Six Pakistani prisoners repatriated

New Delhi: Indian government on Tuesday repatriated six Pakistani prisoners back to their country, the External Affairs Ministry said.

“Six Pakistan prisoners were repatriated today via Attari/Wagah border,” the ministry said in a statement.

“In addition, four Pakistan prisoners have already been released and repatriated in 2018, so far,” it stated.

“India attaches high priority to addressing all humanitarian issues, including early release and repatriation of Indian fishermen and prisoners in Pakistan’s custody,” the statement said, adding that India has secured the release of 147 Indian prisoners, including 146 fishermen, from Pakistan in 2018 so far.

In October last year, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj suggested that the two sides could progress on humanitarian issues related to elderly, women, children and mentally unsound prisoners when Pakistan High Commissioner Sohail Mahmood called on her after freshly assuming office.

In March this year, then Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif approved the humanitarian proposals received from India regarding the civilian prisoners incarcerated in both India and Pakistan. — IANS

Related