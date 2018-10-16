Six hotels join world food day drive

Muscat: Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel partnered with five of Muscat’s leading hotels in a unique food cart race at LuLu Hypermarket in Darsait, in solidarity with World Food Day. Over 1000 members from the hotel teams filled 145 boxes of non-perishable goods that will be donated to Dar Al Atta’a Charity Association, which caters to the underprivileged families in the Sultanate.

In the spirit of giving and collective responsibility, Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel, competed alongside teams from the Kempinski Hotel Muscat, Shangri-La Barr Al Jissah Resort & Spa, Sheraton Oman Hotel, Crowne Plaza Muscat and Grand Hyatt Muscat. The Shangri-La Barr Al Jissah Resort & Spa team raised a grand total of RO2,000 through a series of charitable initiatives including salary contributions and a coin donation campaign. With a total of RO5,500 divided equally, the teams completed the 10-minute race through the hypermarket to find as many food items as possible.

Katrin Herz, General Manager of Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel, said, “Helping families in our community is a cause that is very near and dear to our hearts given our line of business. We have adopted sustainable methods to reduce and dispose of food waste and firmly believe that the hospitality industry plays an integral role in championing this important cause that impacts every country around the globe. We hope that our actions will inspire others to follow our footsteps so that zero hunger can become a living reality.”

The recent food cart race is one of many socially responsible activities that are part of Muscat hotels’ annual corporate social responsibility programs. At Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton hotel, the Ladies and Gentlemen are committed to contributing to the welfare of the local community by mobilizing skill-based volunteering and resources to make a difference with the “Community Footprints” program. This is the third edition of the World Food Day race, which has seen an increasing success and sets a new benchmark every year.

General Manager of Shangri-La Barr Al Jissah Resort & Spa, Juergen Doerr said, “We are fully committed to social responsibility and supporting families in our local community. We believe in our future generations and it is a pleasure to be part of World Food Day.”

Honorable Maryam Al Zadjali, Chairperson at Dar Al Atta’a said: “Our mission is to improve the lives of those who are less fortunate here in the Sultanate, through positive and constructive partnerships. As we are a community-based organization, we partner with many establishments locally in order to join hands with all the components of society. It is a pleasure to have such hotels on board, as well as the generous contribution to the food race from Lulu Hypermarket.”

World Food Day is celebrated on October 16th to commemorate the founding of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in 1945. Today, world hunger is on the rise again with over 815 million people suffering chronic undernourishment, according to the latest FAO report. World Food Day aims to raise awareness on the fundamental human right to be free from hunger and the right to adequate food.