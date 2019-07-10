Sinaina dairy project almost ready

Muscat: Mazoon Dairy Company said it has completed more than 97 per cent at its integrated project in the Wilayat of Al Sinaina which hosts over 4,000 cows. It is one of the largest food processing projects and a key food security project driven by Oman Food Investment Holding Company.

ONE MILLION LITRES MILK

Ahmed bin Mohammed al Ghafri, Chief Support Officer of Mazoon Dairy Company, said, “According to the project’s timeframe approved by the founding partners, the project’s facilities and components will be completed 30 months after receipt of the project land, which was completed in June 2019, including the setting up and operation of the farm and the completion of its vital facilities, including the desalination plants, water, sewage, biogas plant and the readiness of the company’s fleet, distribution centres and information technology infrastructure to manage the company’s operations inside and outside the Sultanate and the recruitment and training operations”. Al Ghafri pointed out that the capacity of the plant is one million litres per day of milk and is located on an area of about 50,000 square metres. — ONA