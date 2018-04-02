Siemens appoints CEO for Oman operations

Leading technology giant Siemens has appointed Claudia Vergueiro Massei (pictured) as the chief executive officer of its operations in Oman. In her new role, Massei will be responsible for overseeing Siemens’ support of Oman’s economic development, driving business in key growth areas including power generation, transmission and distribution, oil and gas, automation, manufacturing and smart building technologies, said a statement.

She will also be instrumental in supporting the digital transformation in Oman through technology and partnership-building, as well as sustainably building up local workforce in the country, it said.

Massei takes over from Markus Strohmeier, who now heads Siemens’ Building Technologies Division across the Middle East region, it added.

Dietmar Siersdorfer, CEO of Siemens Middle East and UAE, said: “We are delighted to welcome Massei to the Siemens family in the Middle East, where her international experience and cross-sector knowledge will be invaluable.

“Siemens has been a key contributor to Oman’s infrastructure development since the early 1970s, and I am confident in her ability to drive the digital transformation in the interests of sustainable economic development in Oman.”

