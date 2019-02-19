Sidab lift Gulf Hockey Cup

MUSCAT: There was two obvious things for Oman national hockey team to cheer about at the Gulf hockey fiesta hosted by United Thallesery sports club at the Sultan Qaboos sports complex Bausher. First Al Ahli Sidab club, a team consisting of Oman national team players lifted the title and secondly the runner up team Pak Falcons had their national hockey team coach Tahir Zaman playing for them.

In the final which witnessed a speed and thrilled hockey, Ah Ahli Sidab club beat Pak Falcons in the penalty shoot-out after both teams were locked 1-1 during the playing time. Dilber Hussain, a Pakistan international player, scored the first goal for Pak Falcons in the fourth minute of the game and Azad, an Oman international player, showed his class with a beautiful goal in the eighth minute of the game. With huge supporters for the both the teams, they pressed hard for the lead but in vain.

In the semifinals, Pak falcons beat Naqvi Strickers Saudi by 4-2 and Ahli Sidab club beat Team Coorg 3-2. Both the semifinals were strongly contested in front of a huge crowd and dignitaries.

Twelve teams took part in the fourth edition of Gulf hockey fiesta organised by UTSC.

Related