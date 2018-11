Srinagar: Shops, educational institutions closed down on Monday and lack of public transport affected attendance in banks and government offices as people showed support for a separatist-called shutdown in the Kashmir Valley.

The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), a separatist conglomerate headed by Geelani, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq and Yasin Malik called the shutdown alleging a killing spree in the valley region of Jammu and Kashmir. Reports from other district headquarters also indicated support for the shutdown. Authorities deployed security forces to prevent any protest rallies and maintain law and order. Train services in the valley have also been suspended for the day.

— IANS

