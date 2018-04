Chennai: Normal life was paralysed in Tamil Nadu on Thursday due to a DMK-called shutdown over the Centre’s failure to set up a Cauvery Management Board (CMB). DMK leader MK Stalin claimed the shutdown as a grand success and said over 10 lakh persons were taken into custody across the state by the police on Thursday and where housed in nearby choultries/wedding halls.

He also thanked leaders of political parties, traders, youth, transport employees and others who extended support and cooperation for the shutdown to be successful.

Stalin, the Leader of opposition in the Tamil Nadu assembly, added that a meeting of all parties will be held at DMK headquarters on Friday.

He said the all-party meeting would decide on the modalities of holding the Cauvery Rights Retrival March from Mukkombu in Tiruchirappalli district to Cuddalore.

Dismissing the charge that public were put to trouble by the protests, Stalin said people actively participated in the protests as it concerns their food. Only when there is water, farming could be done.

Stalin also said, Governor Banwarilal Purohit had told him the misdeeds of the ruling AIADMK government and that is why he is having review meetings with district officials.

As part of the shutdown strike Stalin led a massive procession comprising members from his party and his allies, on the arterial Anna Salai to Marina Beach here affecting traffic flow.

He was accompanied by Tamil Nadu Congress leader S Thirunavukkarasar. He was taken into custody by the police.

Hundreds of protesters belonging to DMK, Congress, CPI, CPI-M, MDMK, VCK and farmers were also taken into police custody across the state. In Chennai, very few government buses were plying on the roads while autorickshaws stayed off. But radio taxis were available.

Suburban and long distance train services were also being operated as usual, a Southern Railway official said.

However, six suburban trains were held up at the Avadi point here, the official said. There were brief protests on the rail tracks in Salem and Tirunelvelli.

In Tirunelvelli, a large number of DMK men protested in front of a passenger train. Around 150 protesters were detained. In the hosiery town of Tiruppur, units were shutdown in support of the strike. — IANS

