Shura to discuss draft budget

Muscat: Shaikh Ali bin Nasser al Mahrouqi, Secretary-General of Majlis Ash’shura, on Sunday said the Majlis will meet on coming Sunday and Monday to discuss draft state budget. In a statement, he said Majlis will discuss a report of the Economic and Financial Committee about the draft state budget for the fiscal year 2019 during its second regular session. He also explained that during the session, Darwish bin Ismaeel al Balushi, Minister Responsible for Financial Affairs, will discuss the draft state budget with the Majlis members.

