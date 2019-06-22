Shura sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday

MUSCAT: The Majlis Ash’shura will hold its sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday. A number of topics related to legislations and oversight discussed earlier by the council’s permanent committees, will be on the table. This was stated by Shaikh Ali bin Nasser al Mahrouqi, Secretary-General of Majlis Ash’shura. He added that the council will discuss the Legislative and Legal Committee’s vision regarding the Sultanate’s joining the Djibouti Code of Conduct (amended) on piracy and armed robbery and the Services and Social Development committee’s vision regarding the passenger and cargo land transport agreement between the Sultanate and Egypt. The meeting will also discuss Omanisation in the health sector, on the reality and challenges of the sports sector and the Media and Culture Committee’s report on the Oman cultural channel and its role in promoting the cultural products of the Sultanate, Al Mahrouqi said. — ONA

