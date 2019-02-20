Shura polls: Last day for nominations tomorrow

Muscat: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) said that the process of submission of nomination applications which, began on February 3, will end tomorrow. The process has been running smoothly and there is a team of specialists whose job is to resolve any technical problems. The team members also provide answers to queries posted on the website or the social networking sites regarding either the nomination or the election process in general. Citizens who are interested to contest in the Majlis Ash’shura elections may submit their nomination through the election website. They are also required to submit supportive documents. The ministry also said that any application submitted after the deadline or at sites other than the elections website will not be entertained

