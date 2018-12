MUSCAT: The Youth and Human Resources Committee of Majlis Ash’shura on Tuesday discussed the proposal to link the Omanisation rate with points in the private sector, a proposal submitted by a member of the Majlis, along with other alternative proposals for Omanisation and substitution in the private sector, in order to ensure the creation of suitable employment opportunities for the national workforce. The meeting, chaired by Mohammed bin Salim al Busaidy, Head of the Committee, was attended by Hamad bin Khamis al A’meri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Manpower for Labour Affairs and a number of specialists at the Ministry.

The meeting reviewed the proposal which is based on calculating the points from three levels so that the senior management positions take higher and lower management positions take lower points. The experiences of some neighbouring countries have also been reviewed after applying this system in banking and insurance . — ONA