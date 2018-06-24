Shura Office reviews ministers’ answers

MUSCAT: The Majlis Ash’shura Office held a meeting on Sunday under the chairmanship of Shaikh Khalid bin Hilal al Maawali, Chairman of the Majlis Ash’shura. The Office discussed replies from the Council of Ministers the most important of which was the answer regarding the proposal presented by the State Council and Majlis Ash’shura on the mechanism for submitting draft laws by the Council of Oman.

In this regard the office stressed the importance of studying the projects that were approved by the Council in accordance with the new mechanisms namely: the draft amendments of some provisions of the Tender Law, the draft law on the safety and rights of patients, the draft law on regulating wastewater treatment and reuse and the proposed draft amendments to the State’s Financial and Administrative Audit Institution Law.

The Office looked into the question raised by one of the council members to the minister of responsible for financial affairs about the justifications of establishing a coal-powered electricity generation plant at the Special Economic Zone Authority at Duqm (SEZAD) despite the recent gas discoveries and the potential environmental impacts of using coal. The Office approved the question and decided to refer it to the minister.

The Office also discussed a message sent by one of the Council members in which mothers of children with autism are requesting that their children be enrolled in schools. The Office decided to address the Council of Ministers regarding this matter.

The Office approved a parliamentary question on a TV serial that was broadcast during the month of Ramadhan and faced criticism. It also approved a parliamentary question about the fees imposed by the Muscat Municipality on car shelters.

The Office also reviewed the report of the Economic and Financial Committee on the evaluation of the session with the minister of transport and communications and its report about the Majlis Ash’shura meeting with the minister of commerce and industry which were held during the third annual sitting of the current term.

