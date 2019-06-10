Shura discusses draft laws, street lights

Muscat, June 10 – The Majlis Ash’shura finalised the discussion on the Privatization Bill and the Public-Private Partnership Bill which were referred to council by the government. The two bills will then be referred to the State Council. The Majlis Ash’shura held its 15th regular session for this year on Monday under the chairmanship of Khalid bin Hilal al Maawali. The council members recommended that the Privatisation Bill and the Public-Private Partnership Bill be separate from each other with each having different officials to make it easy for fighting corruption which is the major challenge facing both bills.

In comments to Oman Arabic, sister publication of the Observer, Dr Said bin Salih Masan, Head of the Economic and Financial Committee said: “The committee members have over the past period discussed a number of draft laws including the Foreign Investment Bill and the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Bill. Today the council is discussing the Privatization Bill and the Public-Private Partnership. Obviously, all these laws are closely linked to the completion of the of the economy-related legislations and are thus aimed at boosting the competitiveness of the national economy, improving the business environment and enabling the private sector to set up strategic partnerships with the government. The Public-Private Partnership Bill will open the door for the private sector in the management of the public sector entities. Besides, the law will enable the private sector to contribute to the provision of certain public services thus remove some of the burden from the government.”

An urgency motion regarding the lighting of the Jibreen- Ibri- Hafeet road was presented during the session and the Ibri-Hujairmat road. The motion said that both roads were constructed in accordance to the modern standards but lacking lighting. These roads pose a risk to motorists from many governorates due to the lack of lighting. The latest accident happened during the Eid holidays when a motorist from Ibri died when his car rammed into a stray camel. The members called on the government to interfere and install street lights on both roads. Other members requested that the issue of street lights to be generalized to all the wilayats and not only in Ibri.

