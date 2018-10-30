Shura chairman receives Bundestag vice-president

Muscat: Shaikh Khalid bin Hilal al Maawali, Chairman of Majlis Ash’shura, received Thomas Oberman, Vice-President of Bundestag of Germany. During the meeting, issues of mutual interest were discussed, especially in the legislative and supervisory fields to support cooperation between the councils of the two friendly countries. Chairman of Majlis Ash’shura briefed the guest on the most important legislative and supervisory work carried out by Shura. For his part, the guest explained to the Shura chairman the importance of exchanging visits between friendly parliaments and listening to joint experiences in various fields, in addition to enhancing the exchange of experiences between the two councils. The meeting was attended by Mohammed bin Abu Bakr al Ghassani, Deputy Chairman and Shaikh Ali bin Nasser al Mahrouqi, Secretary-General of Majlis Ash’shura. — ONA

