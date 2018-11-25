Shura, Balushi to discuss budget today

Muscat: Majlis Ash’shura session on Sunday, chaired by Shaikh Khalid bin Hilal al Maawali, Chairman of Majlis Ash’shura, discussed the draft state general budget for the fiscal year 2019, which was referred from the government as per the provision of articles 90 and 91 of Majlis Ash’shura Internal Regulations. The two articles state that if Majlis Ash’shura voted for closed door session, the session will be attended only by members of Majlis Ash’shura and other authorised people. During the session, Dr Saleh bin Said Messan, Chairman and Rapporteur of the Economic and Financial Committee, presented the report of the committee including detailing public revenues, expenditure estimates, the management of public debt in 2019, the subsidy policies, the government investments status, the economic diversification programme, the foreign direct investment and the privatisation programme. It also included a number of recommendations that were made by the committee.

During his opening speech, the chairman of Majlis Ash’shura pointed out that the second session of the fourth annual sitting of the fourth term coincides with the end of the third fiscal year of the 9th five-year development plan (2016-2020). It should be noted that members of Majlis Ash’shura discussed the committee’s report on the national economic diversification programme, the policies of the subsidy for citizens and the efforts made to enhance the public investments. The members will discuss the draft budget with Darwish bin Ismaeel al Balushi, the Minister Responsible for Financial Affairs, on Monday in a closed door session — ONA

Related