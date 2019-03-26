Shura accepts proposal for 24-hour ambulance service in Jabal Akhdhar

MUSCAT, March 26 – Majlis Ash’shura approved a report prepared by the joint committee of the State Council and Majlis Ash’shura regarding the points of disagreement on the draft Statistics and Information Law, as well as the standardized system governing the work of companies operating in the field of express courier and parcels in the GCC. Majlis Ash’shura held its 11th ordinary session for this year under the chairmanship of Shaikh Khalid bin Hilal al Maawali, Chairman.

The council also approved a proposal regarding providing ambulance services on a 24-hour basis in the Niyabat of Al Jabal Al Akhdhar in light of the opinion of the Health and Environment Committee. The proposal is based on the fact that Al Jabal Al Akhdhar is much-visited tourist destination. Besides, it approved a proposal to allocate 50 per cent of seats at Military Technological College (MTC) to students who are unwilling to join the army.

The meeting discussed the vision of the Services and Social Development Committee over the draft agreement on cooperation on ports and maritime transportation between the Sultanate and the government of Morocco. The committee recommended ratifying the agreement. The committee also presented its vision on the draft agreements for air transportation with Malta and Kenya and recommended the ratification of the agreements.

The Environment and Health Committee reviewed its vision on the Minamata Convention on Mercury. The committee, after meeting with the authorities concerned, recommended to move on with the procedures required to ratify the agreement. Regarding the Omanisation of senior jobs in the private sector, a number of measures were taken for the replacement of expats by Omani nationals in the middle and top management jobs in the private sector.

