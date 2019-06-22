Shua’a Meethaq seminar highlights role of Islamic finance

MUSCAT: Meethaq, the pioneer of Islamic banking in Oman from Bank Muscat, organised a Shua’a Meethaq seminar at the College of Sharia Sciences in cooperation with the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs. Chairman and members of the Sharia Board and senior officials from Meethaq took part in the seminar and spoke on the subject of Islamic finance, economic growth and development.

Shaikh Dr Ali Qaradaghi, Chairman of the Sharia Board of Meethaq Islamic Banking, spoke about the role of the Islamic economy in the development of the country. Shaikh Majid Mohammed al Kindi spoke on the topic of how to integrate Islamic economic institutions for enhancing sustainable development of the national economy. Shaikh Issam Eshaq spoke on the topic of Islamic financial instruments and investment options that are available for individuals, associations and institutions. The audience has participated effectively with the topics presented and asked many questions and Sharia Board members have answered those questions.

The Shua’a Meethaq initiative is aimed at promoting the concept of Islamic economics through seminars, workshops and events across the Sultanate, thereby highlighting the role of Islamic finance in the country’s economic development. The previous Shua’a Meethaq seminar was held in Khasab earlier this year to explain the concept of Islamic banking and finance to people in Musandam.

Meethaq offers a full suite of Islamic banking products and services, including savings accounts, current accounts, home finance, auto finance, credit cards, mobile banking and internet banking. The bank has invested in staff, systems and controls to ensure the service is delivered in a professional, segregated and fully Shari’a compliant manner.

Meethaq Islamic banking is contributing significantly to the growth and development of the Omani banking sector which is witnessing an upswing in Islamic finance and investment compatible with the provisions of Sharia laws.

