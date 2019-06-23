Shouldering responsibility of peace making…

Peace and prosperity is a demanding wish for many people around the world these days! Social and political instability in some countries is the key reason behind people escaping from their homelands. Chasing their own freedom forced them to sacrifice their homes, properties, jobs and wealth; all what they seek is a peaceful and decent life. Nothing matters to them, but being alive like all other human beings!

This scenario is recurring very often here and there with people who have no choice, but either to stay in the homeland and face the music of hard times they undergo or leave everything behind and find another nest somewhere else. Both options are certainly hard to even think of, yet the latter could be more preferable, so they could have another chance to live. It’s all because they lack the blessing of peace!

Thanks to the Almighty Allah for bestowing us peaceful and prosperous life round the clock; it’s the most important thing people ever need in their life. Wealth and health are not even worth thinking of when peace is not there! We all agree that peace comes on top of the list of life necessities with highest priority, while others are secondary.

Have you ever asked yourself about those heroes who are sustaining the peaceful life of citizens and residents alike in this country?! Perhaps, we all know who they are, but sometimes we don’t appreciate or value what they are doing to maintain peace every single day of our life. Those champions leave no stone unturned to accomplish their mission efficiently and save everyone.

The Royal Oman Police personnel are the ones behind maintaining peace and regulating traffic on roads every single moment of the day. They serve people almost in every aspect of life wherever and whenever they go. With all respect to other armed forces in the country, Royal Oman Police are everyone’s heroes!

Staying awake every night on every single road around the country while others are in deep sleep is not an easy responsibility to shoulder. It’s a mission of not everybody’s interest for sure. That’s why although it’s their profession and source of living; they sacrifice their time and effort. They are always there to standby on every diverse weather condition; day or night, hot or cold, rainy or sunny helping and protecting people. In fact, they are peace makers in the country to ensure that citizens, residents and visitors enjoy a peaceful and prosperous life here.

Very often we see them standing by the roads or at roundabouts controlling traffic bearing the scorching heat of summer and winter cold for long hours. We observe them every morning and afternoon when commuting to work and back home.

Probably, most of us pay no attention to their honourable presence which makes our way smooth and stress-free. We just drive away passing them, but sometimes blaming them for blocking the way to give other motorists a chance to pass. To them, it’s a way of giving the right to every driver, while we regard it a delay to us!

Unbelievable indeed to see police officers standing at the roundabout on summer days during Ramadhan while they are fasting! They were standing at different directions guiding motorists to drive away equally in turns. It was a highly appreciated effort done by police personnel who take turns for almost two hours just at one spot.

Imagine the same scenario happening in different parts of the country every morning. Salute to all Royal Oman Police personnel; May Allah bless you all! Honestly, our gratitude and salute to you all peace makers for all what you do.

