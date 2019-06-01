Shopping frenzy begins as Eid al Fitr nears

MUSCAT, JUNE 1 – As the countdown begins for bidding a festive finale to Ramadhan, preparations are in full swing across the Sultanate to celebrate Eid al Fitr. While a hive of activity is seen across all shopping malls and other signature stores, vendors in the downtown Ruwi and Muttrah souq say businesses have surged during the past one week.

Reports from Salalah, Suhar, Barka, Nizwa, Sur and other cities indicate that business has been flourishing just prior to the ‘big day’.

“Business in the past few days has been so good compared to last year. There is an awakening in the market since last week,” Shamsuddin, a trader in Muttrah, told the Observer.

Among the various goods in demand, men’s and women’s clothing topped the list, followed by children’s, footwear, fragrances, oud, attar and frankincense, while food, fruits and vegetables just behind.

A salesman, who is specialised in making Omani dresses, said he has been working day and night to meet the customer demand.

“Well, Eid is a time we get too busy. Me and my staff have been working day and night since the middle of Ramadhan,” said Shafiqul, a Bangladeshi national.

Eid gaiety wouldn’t be complete without perfumes. Price doesn’t come when it comes to the preference of a customer, say the vendors.

“In my nearly 40 years of business in Muttrah, what I understand is that Omanis have a strong liking for some fragrances and the choice varies from men to women,” said Abdul Shukoor, a perfume trader.

“I mix and match some fragrances and my customers like them. For them, price is not a barrier, only quality matters for them,” Abdul Shukoor added.

