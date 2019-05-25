Shop wisely in Ramadhan, urges PACP

MUSCAT, MAY 25 – Buy just what is required, that too in limited quantity, and check the dates of production and expiry, and be wiser in shopping so that there is no hole being put in the wallet, advises the Public Authority for Consumer Protection (PACP). The PACP, with the slogan of ‘encouraging all aspects of consumption’ and to promote the values of safe and sound consumption, has embarked on an awareness campaign in all the governorates. “We should be more rational in our buying habits as we are living in a highly consumer-centric society where need is often replaced by want,” said Omar bin Faisal al Jahdamy, Deputy Chairman, PACP.

This new campaign aims at educating the customers on wise buying to promote the values of safe and sound consumption and to throw more light on the importance of smart shopping and adherence to healthy eating habits,” he added.

Also, customers were exhorted to check if the product conforms to the Gulf standards and ensure the authenticity of goods before buying them.

One should avoid buying adulterer or stale goods and report the same to the PACP, he said

“We are also introducing the importance of developing an integrated shopping plan. Likewise, customers should read the product information carefully. They should also be aware of the rules and basics of buying home accessories,” he said

The campaign also includes a mini exhibition of the samples of goods seized and withdrawn from the markets across the country, in addition to displaying a number of original and imitation goods to help the housewives identify and to differentiate between them and avoid buying counterfeit products.

