Shooting of black man sparks riots in France

Nantes: A French policeman who shot dead a young black man in western France, sparking four nights of rioting, has been charged with manslaughter, his lawyer said as clashes between youths and police raged into early on Saturday. The unrest has shone a light on tensions in deprived urban areas of France, where local youths often complain about heavy-handed policing and brutality. The officer had initially claimed he acted in self-defence while trying to arrest the 22-year-old in the city of Nantes on Tuesday, but later told investigators he had fired his weapon by accident. The victim, identified as Aboubakar Fofana, died from a single bullet wound to the neck on Tuesday evening after police stopped him in his car in the Breil neighbourhood of Nantes — home to a large public housing estate with a history of gang violence. — AFP

