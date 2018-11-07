Shonal takes second straight win in Dubai

MUSCAT: The future stars of karting were shining bright at Dubai Kartdrome for the second round of the Dubai Bambino Cup on Saturday (November 3), and none more so than Shonal Kunimal, who was faultless on the day to pick up his second consecutive victory. In the previous round, Shonal and Anthony Joe Khalil grappled in a close contest, with Shonal winning the last two out of four time-trials and nabbing the overall victory. In second round, Shonal continued from where he left off, elevating his level of driving and leaving the rest of the pack behind. He began the day in fine form, clocking in at 1:20.458 for the first time-trial — the only driver to dip below the 1:22 mark. Anthony Joe Khalil trailed behind with a best lap time of 1:22.495.

Other drivers started to improve their times but Shonal got even faster. He knocked out a 1:19.939 in time-trial two to beat out Lennard Titica and then a 1:19.707 to win the next time trial as well. Lennard was only 0.447 off the mark with a best lap of 1:20.154, but he still had to settle for another second-place finish. In the last time-trial Shonal had registered a scorching 1:19.598 lap time to finish the day.

Four-for-four and all 200 available points earned Shonal Kunimal the Round Two winner’s trophy and a boast of confidence going in the next round. Lennard Titica secured second-place on 167 points and Anthony Joe Khalil claimed third with 162 points.

The driver from Oman has proven that he is now the driver to beat if anyone aspires to win the 2018-2019 championship. Anthony Joe Khalil, Leonidas Peruzzi, Kareem Azzi and Nicholas Kimi Stura are all in contention.

Dubai Kartdrome Manager David Bright said, “Congratulations to Shonal for an impressive triumph today. I was also happy to see all of the drivers on the grid improving their lap times as the day progressed. Well done!”

During the prize-giving ceremony, Shonal said, “I would like to thank the Oman based Dr Ajay Narayan who fixed my complicated multiple tooth infection, cavitations which was causing high fever and pain. The doctor’s plan enabled me to take part in the race.” Shonal also thanked WMS (Al Wahaibi Motor Sports) for supporting him for all IAME series along with coach Sanad al Rawahi, a former Oman go-karting star. Shonal’s next race will be the third round of the IAME X30 Series in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, on November 23 and also Rotax Max Challenge third round on November 16 at Al Forsan, UAE.

