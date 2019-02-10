Shonal claims top honours at Rotax Max Challenge

MUSCAT: Shonal Kunimal clinched the top honours at the UAE Rotax Max Challenge Championship in the Bambino Category (age 5-8 years old) fifth and sixth rounds in Muscat during the weekend. It was the 12th title of the season for the seven-year-old. Muscat-based Shonal is competing in three events — IAME X30 Series, Dubai Bambino Cup and Rotax Max Challenge — this season. At the Oman Automobile Association’s (OAA) Muscat Speedway, Shonal reached P1 position for a fifth time in row in the Rotax Max Challenge. Having top spot in the second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth rounds of RMC clearly highlights Shonal’s focus and hard work to get more points towards overall championship in 2018/2019 Rotax Max Challenge.

Round 5 and 6 of RMC was conducted at Muscat Speedway — International and National Circuit of 1.200 km of race track on Friday and Saturday with both days having four time-trials each. On the first day of fifth round of RMC race, the 2nd grade student made the fastest and best time-lap 1:13.543sec of the race day. After Round 5, Shonal won the top podium followed by Omani go-karting racer Adam Awan in second position and Leonidas Peruzzi (Greece) finished third. In Round 6, Shonal and Adam repeated their top two performance while Zak Sowerby (Britain) claimed third spot. Shonal thanked Sulaiman al Rawahi, Managing Director of OAA, for encouraging and supporting the young talents. The also thanked his coach Sanad al Rawahi.