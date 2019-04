Located in Al Batinah Governate, the Shinas Sinkhole is approximately 120 by 130 metres wide making it much bigger than Bimmah Sinkhole found in Sur. Although man-made, a product of mining activities, this pit has gone unnoticed and started accumulating water creating an emerald pool just as inviting as it’s counterpart. Vegetation and algae grow in abundance near the pool. Since its depth is unknown, swimming is strictly prohibited for safety purposes.

