Shihab impresses in Formula 4 debut

Sports Reporter

Muscat, April 2

Oman’s talented karting racer Shihab bin Ahmed al Habsi finished ninth in his debut at the Formula 4 racing which is currently being held in Nogaro in France.

Starting in the 17th position and despite being the youngest racer (14 years old) while the other racers range between 16 to 18 years old, Al Habsi managed to overcome all the challenges and difficulties from the very beginning.

Al Habsi made a strong start and proved a worthy rival to the other racers and surpassing many of them finishing the first race in the ninth place.

Al Habsi said: “I am really happy to participate with Petroleum Development Oman (PDO). For me it is a true opportunity to continue with the international participations and also to make achievements. I would like to thank PDO officials for supporting the sports persons. Thanks to this support, I will be able to participate in international races and perhaps make it to the podiums”.

